Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of STSA traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.84. 46,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,318. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.86 and a twelve month high of $7.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.98.

Get Satsuma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.30.

In other news, major shareholder Commodore Capital Lp bought 8,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.64 per share, with a total value of $50,083.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have bought 325,558 shares of company stock valued at $1,690,631 in the last three months. Insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

About Satsuma Pharmaceuticals

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in ASCEND Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.