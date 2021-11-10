ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ScanSource had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 10.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. ScanSource updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of SCSC traded down $4.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.83. 295,783 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,039. The stock has a market cap of $889.56 million, a P/E ratio of 87.08 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.69. ScanSource has a 12 month low of $23.47 and a 12 month high of $40.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

In other news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 7,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total transaction of $282,821.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,525,035.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 2,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total value of $100,853.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,071 shares of company stock valued at $1,375,261 in the last quarter. 4.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ScanSource stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,622 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.39% of ScanSource worth $2,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ScanSource from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ScanSource from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security; and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.

