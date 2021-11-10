Schneider Electric S.E.’s (SBGSY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SBGSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $119.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SBGSY opened at $35.68 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.42. Schneider Electric S.E. has a fifty-two week low of $27.22 and a fifty-two week high of $37.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management; Industrial Automation; and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

