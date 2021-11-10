Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.17), Briefing.com reports. Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 55.58% and a negative net margin of 687.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.79) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of SRRK stock traded up $3.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.08. The stock had a trading volume of 259,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,378. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 0.12. Scholar Rock has a twelve month low of $25.25 and a twelve month high of $70.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.25.

In related news, Director Jeffrey S. Flier sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $185,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRRK. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 144.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 312.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 352,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,180,000 after buying an additional 266,841 shares in the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

