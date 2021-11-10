Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in EPR Properties by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 257,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,982,000 after purchasing an additional 40,639 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in EPR Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $315,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in EPR Properties by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 67,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 27,611 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in EPR Properties by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in EPR Properties by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPR opened at $52.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.15 and its 200 day moving average is $50.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a current ratio of 6.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 401.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.77. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $27.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.07.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $139.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.68 million. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 7.25%. EPR Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 118.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,307.87%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EPR. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EPR Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

