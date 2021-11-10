Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $470,000 Position in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,141 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oscar Health were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the 1st quarter worth about $883,252,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,824,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,735,000 after purchasing an additional 559,947 shares during the last quarter. Founders Fund IV Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the 1st quarter worth about $276,186,000. Founders Fund V Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the 1st quarter worth about $154,169,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,584,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,059,000 after buying an additional 719,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Oscar Health alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on OSCR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oscar Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $44.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

In other news, major shareholder Thrive Partners Vii Growth Gp, purchased 1,074,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.69 per share, with a total value of $13,633,399.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Dennis Weaver sold 3,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total transaction of $52,094.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 4,395,078 shares of company stock valued at $67,705,733.

NYSE OSCR opened at $16.26 on Wednesday. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.06 and a 12-month high of $37.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.47.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $529.28 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Read More: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.