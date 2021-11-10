Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in EJF Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EJFAU)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in EJF Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EJFAU) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in EJF Acquisition were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in EJF Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in EJF Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in EJF Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Coe Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in EJF Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in EJF Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $197,000.

Get EJF Acquisition alerts:

EJFAU stock opened at $10.62 on Wednesday. EJF Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $10.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.09.

EJF Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EJFAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EJF Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EJFAU).

Receive News & Ratings for EJF Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EJF Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.