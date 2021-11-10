Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New $498,000 Investment in Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 598,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Zomedica as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zomedica during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Zomedica during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Zomedica by 899.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 23,918 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Zomedica during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zomedica during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZOM stock opened at $0.55 on Wednesday. Zomedica Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $2.91. The stock has a market cap of $534.93 million, a P/E ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 0.47.

Zomedica Corp., a veterinary health company, focuses on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians by developing products for companion animals. The company engages in the development and commercialization of TRUFORMA, a diagnostic biosensor platform for the detection of thyroid disorders in dogs and cats, and adrenal disorders in dogs.

