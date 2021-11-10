Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes Position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 131.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pinduoduo by 131.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Pinduoduo by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 19.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PDD opened at $83.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $103.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -231.22 and a beta of 1.39. Pinduoduo Inc. has a one year low of $74.12 and a one year high of $212.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.83.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $3.07. The firm had revenue of $23.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.53 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 89.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinduoduo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pinduoduo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinduoduo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.29.

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

