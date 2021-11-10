Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes Position in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xperi by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Xperi in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xperi by 2,142.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xperi in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xperi in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

XPER stock opened at $18.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.72. Xperi Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $16.33 and a 1 year high of $25.03.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.19. Xperi had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.39%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Xperi Holding Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on XPER shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xperi from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Xperi in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xperi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.75.

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

