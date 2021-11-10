Schroders plc (LON:SDR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Schroders plc (LON:SDR) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,742.50 ($48.90).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SDR shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Schroders from GBX 3,430 ($44.81) to GBX 3,700 ($48.34) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Schroders from GBX 3,700 ($48.34) to GBX 3,930 ($51.35) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Schroders from GBX 3,485 ($45.53) to GBX 3,900 ($50.95) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 3,675 ($48.01) price target on shares of Schroders in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Schroders from GBX 3,400 ($44.42) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Get Schroders alerts:

In other Schroders news, insider Richard Keers bought 8 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,810 ($49.78) per share, with a total value of £304.80 ($398.22).

LON:SDR traded up GBX 88 ($1.15) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 3,720 ($48.60). 355,131 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,304. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,669.23 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,619.41. Schroders has a twelve month low of GBX 2,940 ($38.41) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,913 ($51.12). The company has a market capitalization of £10.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a current ratio of 5.84.

About Schroders

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Schroders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.