Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.620-$0.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.670. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Schweitzer-Mauduit International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-$3.750 EPS.

SWM stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,953. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.11. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a 12 month low of $31.76 and a 12 month high of $50.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.51 and its 200-day moving average is $38.99.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.13). Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 17.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Schweitzer-Mauduit International will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.00%.

Separately, TheStreet cut Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,382 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.49% of Schweitzer-Mauduit International worth $6,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Company Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc engages in the provision of performance materials, including papers, nets and films. It operates through the Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials and Structures segments. The Engineered Papers segment manufactures lightweight specialty papers used in manufacturing banded papers used in the production of lower ignition propensity, cigarettes, and premium specialized papers such as low volume specialized commercial and industrial commodity paper grades.

