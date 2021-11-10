Scotiabank Boosts Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Price Target to C$18.50

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$13.50 to C$18.50 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

PVG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.50.

PVG opened at $14.45 on Tuesday. Pretium Resources has a fifty-two week low of $8.29 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.36 and a beta of 0.82.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Pretium Resources had a negative net margin of 3.17% and a positive return on equity of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of $152.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.40 million. On average, analysts forecast that Pretium Resources will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Pretium Resources in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 77.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Pretium Resources in the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Pretium Resources in the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pretium Resources in the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors own 57.99% of the company’s stock.

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

