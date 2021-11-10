Scotiabank Comments on Parkland Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:PKI)

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) – Analysts at Scotiabank boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Parkland in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank analyst now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.71.

Get Parkland alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$49.00 target price on shares of Parkland in a research report on Monday, August 16th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Parkland from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$48.70.

TSE:PKI opened at C$35.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.14. Parkland has a 12 month low of C$33.84 and a 12 month high of C$45.10. The company has a market cap of C$5.47 billion and a PE ratio of 52.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$36.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$38.43.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.103 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. This is an increase from Parkland’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. Parkland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 180.07%.

In related news, Senior Officer Christy Elliott sold 10,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.08, for a total value of C$394,394.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$74,484.48.

About Parkland

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.