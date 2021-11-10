Scott Deverell Sells 500 Shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Stock

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) insider Scott Deverell sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.76, for a total transaction of $47,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Scott Deverell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 5th, Scott Deverell sold 1,000 shares of Transcat stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total transaction of $84,820.00.

Shares of TRNS opened at $93.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.92. Transcat, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.00 and a fifty-two week high of $96.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $701.60 million, a PE ratio of 60.59, a PEG ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Transcat had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 15.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Transcat in the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Transcat by 2.9% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,243 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Transcat by 60.1% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 235,905 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,331,000 after acquiring an additional 88,545 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Transcat during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Transcat by 2.0% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 44,075 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRNS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Transcat from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Transcat from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Transcat from $73.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.21.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

