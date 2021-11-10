ScPrime (SCP) One Day Volume Tops $28,076.00

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 10th. One ScPrime coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000405 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. Over the last week, ScPrime has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. ScPrime has a total market capitalization of $10.81 million and approximately $28,076.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001459 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.76 or 0.00075543 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001460 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000262 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.75 or 0.00055092 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001458 BTC.

ScPrime Coin Profile

SCP is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 45,661,271 coins and its circulating supply is 38,977,660 coins. ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ScPrime is scpri.me . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

