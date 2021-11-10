Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) Trading Down 3.7% Following Analyst Downgrade

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) shares were down 3.7% during trading on Monday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $43.50. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Sculptor Capital Management traded as low as $24.10 and last traded at $24.15. Approximately 3,333 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 198,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.09.

SCU has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Sculptor Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Sculptor Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Get Sculptor Capital Management alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,574,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,900,000 after buying an additional 36,932 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 939,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,106,000 after purchasing an additional 85,097 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 797,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,612,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 928.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 432,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,059,000 after purchasing an additional 390,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 370,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter. 23.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.30. The company has a quick ratio of 11.55, a current ratio of 11.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. Sculptor Capital Management had a return on equity of 121.34% and a net margin of 22.10%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Sculptor Capital Management’s payout ratio is 50.35%.

About Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU)

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a global alternative asset management firm providing investment products in a range of areas including multi-strategy, credit and real estate. The company serves global clients through commingled funds, separate accounts and specialized products. Its distinct investment process seeks to generate attractive and consistent risk-adjusted returns across market cycles through a combination of fundamental bottom-up research, a high degree of flexibility, a collaborative team and integrated risk management.

Further Reading: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Sculptor Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sculptor Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.