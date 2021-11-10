Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) SVP Sells $226,640.12 in Stock

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) SVP Jeffrey D. Fochtman sold 2,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total value of $226,640.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ STX traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.02. 1,873,344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,916,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.00. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $52.76 and a 12-month high of $106.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 234.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.07%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STX. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 3,092 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $586,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 7,304 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STX. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.78.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

