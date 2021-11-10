Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Equities research analysts at Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $195.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.92% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SGEN. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Seagen from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Seagen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Seagen from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.67.

SGEN stock opened at $185.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.99 billion, a PE ratio of -100.46 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $167.28 and its 200 day moving average is $157.55. Seagen has a 12 month low of $133.20 and a 12 month high of $202.60.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $424.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.83 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Seagen will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 40,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $7,442,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,675 shares of company stock worth $33,298,639 over the last three months. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,072,000 after buying an additional 19,394 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Seagen by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 264,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Seagen by 274.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 84,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,799,000 after acquiring an additional 62,274 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Seagen by 33.2% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 1.0% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 18,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

