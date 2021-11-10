Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Rayonier Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:RYN)

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rayonier in a research note issued on Monday, November 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.55. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Rayonier’s FY2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

RYN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Rayonier in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Rayonier from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of Rayonier stock opened at $39.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.88. Rayonier has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $40.77. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.96 and a beta of 0.93.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.21. Rayonier had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 14.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.08%.

In other Rayonier news, VP W. Rhett Rogers sold 6,243 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $229,118.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,061,510.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO April J. Tice sold 925 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $34,918.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,650.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,244 shares of company stock valued at $611,012. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RYN. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 43,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 307,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

