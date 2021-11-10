SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.43), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $521.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.55 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 391.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.96) earnings per share.

SEAS opened at $66.36 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.74. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.42 and a beta of 2.31. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 1-year low of $25.12 and a 1-year high of $70.48.

SEAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

In related news, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $125,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 7,434 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $442,323.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,215 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,254 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

