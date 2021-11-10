SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 29.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 344,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 77,816 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $21,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 649 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total transaction of $191,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis Mcgonigle sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $1,098,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SEIC. Truist Securities began coverage on SEI Investments in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Truist began coverage on SEI Investments in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on SEI Investments from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.58.

SEIC stock opened at $64.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.10. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $52.12 and a 12-month high of $64.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.64.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 28.34%. The firm had revenue of $485.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

