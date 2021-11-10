Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Selecta Biosciences stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.73. 60,213 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,266,239. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.24 million, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 1.02. Selecta Biosciences has a one year low of $2.67 and a one year high of $5.70.

Get Selecta Biosciences alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SELB shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Selecta Biosciences from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Selecta Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.46.

In related news, Director Timothy C. Barabe purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 190,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,052. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Carsten Brunn sold 15,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $67,224.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Selecta Biosciences stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) by 138.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,805 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Selecta Biosciences were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 70.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

Read More: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Selecta Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selecta Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.