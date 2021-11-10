Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Stock Price Up 11.5% on Earnings Beat

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)’s stock price rose 11.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $4.27 and last traded at $4.18. Approximately 505,492 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 29,253,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.75.

The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.12.

Get Senseonics alerts:

SENS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Senseonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Senseonics in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Senseonics in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.30.

In other Senseonics news, Director Douglas A. Roeder sold 215,747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $755,114.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in Senseonics during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Senseonics during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Senseonics during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Senseonics during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Senseonics during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 29.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 0.49.

About Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Senseonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senseonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.