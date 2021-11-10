Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sequans Communications S.A., operates as a fabless designer, developer and supplier of 4G semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband applications. Solutions offered by the Company include baseband processor and radio frequency, or RF, transceiver integrated circuits, or ICs, along with signal processing techniques, algorithms and software stacks. Its solutions can be applied in devices like: smartphones; USB dongles; portable routers; embedded wireless modems for laptops, netbooks, tablets, and other consumer multimedia and industrial devices; consumer premises equipment, or CPE, such as residential gateways; and basestations. Sequans Communications S.A. is based in Paris, France. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Sequans Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.00.

SQNS opened at $6.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $228.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.72 and its 200 day moving average is $5.21. Sequans Communications has a 12-month low of $3.89 and a 12-month high of $9.57.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Sequans Communications will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQNS. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Sequans Communications by 2,650.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 5,194 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Sequans Communications in the first quarter worth $81,000. White Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sequans Communications in the second quarter worth $86,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Sequans Communications in the first quarter worth $92,000.

Sequans Communications SA is a developer and provider of 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical IoT. For 5G and 4G massive IoT applications, Sequans provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms, featuring low power consumption, a large set of integrated functionalities, and global deployment capability; For 5G and 4G broadband and critical IoT applications, Sequans offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4 and Cat 6 4G and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms, optimized for low-cost residential, enterprise, and industrial applications.

