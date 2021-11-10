ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) CFO William M. Foshee Sells 32,000 Shares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) CFO William M. Foshee sold 32,000 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $2,723,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of SFBS stock opened at $84.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.78. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.88 and a 1-year high of $87.19.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 46.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is 21.22%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 25.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. 59.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on SFBS. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ServisFirst Bancshares from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Friday, August 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ServisFirst Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.00.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

