Shadows (DOWS) Price Tops $0.32

Shadows (CURRENCY:DOWS) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 9th. One Shadows coin can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000478 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Shadows has traded 27.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Shadows has a total market cap of $8.42 million and approximately $416,482.00 worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Shadows alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.06 or 0.00051258 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001505 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $152.09 or 0.00228882 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000521 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00011825 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.79 or 0.00092990 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004224 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Shadows Coin Profile

Shadows (DOWS) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 39,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,500,000 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere. “

Shadows Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadows directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shadows should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shadows using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Shadows Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shadows and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.