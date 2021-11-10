Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Shattuck Labs had a negative net margin of 453.65% and a negative return on equity of 28.65%.

NASDAQ:STTK traded down $1.06 on Wednesday, reaching $12.53. 823,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,836. The stock has a market cap of $527.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.75. Shattuck Labs has a 52-week low of $12.44 and a 52-week high of $60.52.

Get Shattuck Labs alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shattuck Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

In other Shattuck Labs news, General Counsel Erin Ator Thomson sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $643,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 18.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Shattuck Labs by 64.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs during the second quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Shattuck Labs by 2,501.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 52,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.42% of the company’s stock.

Shattuck Labs Company Profile

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Shattuck Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shattuck Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.