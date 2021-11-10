Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) Shares Sold by Blackstone Inc

Blackstone Inc reduced its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 749,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 120,344 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc’s holdings in Shell Midstream Partners were worth $11,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,202 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 98,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 4,546 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 145,408 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 70,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Shell Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth $4,159,000. 18.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upgraded Shell Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Shell Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Shell Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.58.

Shares of SHLX stock opened at $12.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.88. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 5.51.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 106.61% and a return on equity of 97.85%. The firm had revenue of $128.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 91.60%.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile

Shell Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of entities which hold interest in crude oil and refined products pipelines and a crude tank storage and terminal system. The company was founded on March 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

