Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Roth Capital lowered their price target on the stock from $44.00 to $37.00. The stock had previously closed at $32.76, but opened at $28.00. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Shoals Technologies Group shares last traded at $29.21, with a volume of 14,471 shares trading hands.

SHLS has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Truist assumed coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim cut Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 67.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 183,500.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 324.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter worth about $168,000. 98.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.00.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. On average, analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

