ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Price Target Increased to $272.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $225.00 to $272.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ShockWave Medical from $152.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Bank of America lowered ShockWave Medical from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on ShockWave Medical from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ShockWave Medical currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $237.86.

SWAV opened at $216.62 on Tuesday. ShockWave Medical has a 52-week low of $80.65 and a 52-week high of $249.73. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.58 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $215.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.09.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 40.60% and a negative return on equity of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $65.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 232.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.67, for a total transaction of $371,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total value of $8,463,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,203,476.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,508 shares of company stock worth $13,660,834. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWAV. UBS Group AG raised its stake in ShockWave Medical by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in ShockWave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $404,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,939,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. 91.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

