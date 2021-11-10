ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.61% of ShotSpotter worth $3,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSTI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in ShotSpotter during the 1st quarter worth $110,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in ShotSpotter by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in ShotSpotter by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ShotSpotter by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in ShotSpotter by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. 61.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ShotSpotter alerts:

In other news, CFO Alan R. Stewart bought 4,000 shares of ShotSpotter stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.48 per share, with a total value of $137,920.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 437 shares of company stock valued at $16,102 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

ShotSpotter stock opened at $39.50 on Wednesday. ShotSpotter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.72 and a fifty-two week high of $53.97. The company has a market capitalization of $461.28 million, a P/E ratio of 1,975.00, a PEG ratio of 42.15 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.20.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). ShotSpotter had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $14.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.84 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that ShotSpotter, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

SSTI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ShotSpotter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ShotSpotter in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on ShotSpotter from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.33.

ShotSpotter Profile

ShotSpotter, Inc provides gunshot detection solutions. It helps law enforcement officials and security personnel identify, locate, and respond to gun violence. The firm offers solutions on a SaaS-based subscription model to customers around the world. The company was founded by Robert B. Calhoun, Jason Dunham, and Robert Leroy Showen in 1996 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for ShotSpotter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShotSpotter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.