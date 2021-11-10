Showcase (SHO) Reaches Market Cap of $414,531.09

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 10th. In the last week, Showcase has traded 25% lower against the dollar. Showcase has a market capitalization of $414,531.09 and $85,911.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Showcase coin can currently be bought for about $0.0164 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Showcase alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001548 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.06 or 0.00071256 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.89 or 0.00074092 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.05 or 0.00097547 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64,498.79 or 0.99787990 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,566.17 or 0.07064460 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00020400 BTC.

Showcase Profile

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Buying and Selling Showcase

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Showcase should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Showcase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Showcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Showcase and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.