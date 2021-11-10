Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Shares Sold by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SSTK. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Shutterstock in the first quarter worth about $236,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Shutterstock by 82.8% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Shutterstock by 3.4% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shutterstock in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Shutterstock in the first quarter valued at approximately $834,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist lifted their target price on Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Shutterstock from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Shutterstock from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shutterstock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.17.

Shares of NYSE:SSTK opened at $122.46 on Wednesday. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.21 and a 12 month high of $128.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.19, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.48.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $194.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.84 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 13.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is 31.00%.

In related news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 12,790 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total value of $1,452,304.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 12,823,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,065,843.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas R. Evans sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.44, for a total transaction of $312,100.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 156,170 shares of company stock worth $18,219,120. Corporate insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

