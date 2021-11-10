SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.88.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SIBN. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SI-BONE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of SIBN traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.13. The stock had a trading volume of 457,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,943. The stock has a market cap of $736.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.34 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 15.13 and a current ratio of 15.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.01. SI-BONE has a one year low of $19.26 and a one year high of $37.21.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 30.43% and a negative net margin of 52.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that SI-BONE will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SI-BONE news, CEO Laura Francis sold 4,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $99,210.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 2,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $47,267.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,300 shares of company stock worth $380,253 in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIBN. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 39.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in SI-BONE by 10.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 454,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,445,000 after buying an additional 43,215 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in SI-BONE by 140.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 14,102 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in SI-BONE during the first quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in SI-BONE by 11.0% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

About SI-BONE

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

