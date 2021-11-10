Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €68.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.50 ($67.65) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €55.51 ($65.30).

Shares of Siemens Healthineers stock opened at €59.52 ($70.02) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.10. The company has a market cap of $67.08 billion and a PE ratio of 37.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of €58.05 and a 200 day moving average of €53.79. Siemens Healthineers has a 52 week low of €36.92 ($43.44) and a 52 week high of €62.18 ($73.15).

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

