Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €68.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Posted by on Nov 10th, 2021

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.50 ($67.65) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €55.51 ($65.30).

Shares of Siemens Healthineers stock opened at €59.52 ($70.02) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.10. The company has a market cap of $67.08 billion and a PE ratio of 37.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of €58.05 and a 200 day moving average of €53.79. Siemens Healthineers has a 52 week low of €36.92 ($43.44) and a 52 week high of €62.18 ($73.15).

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

Further Reading: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Analyst Recommendations for Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL)

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.