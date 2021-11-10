Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$3.75 target price on the mining company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 90.36% from the stock’s current price.

SMT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Sierra Metals to C$5.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Sierra Metals from C$3.30 to C$2.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on Sierra Metals from C$5.25 to C$4.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of TSE SMT traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$1.97. 75,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,391. The firm has a market capitalization of C$321.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.38. Sierra Metals has a twelve month low of C$1.92 and a twelve month high of C$4.92.

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$97.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$98.07 million. Equities research analysts predict that Sierra Metals will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

