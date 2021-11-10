Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 10.72% and a negative return on equity of 13.69%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. Sierra Wireless updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

Sierra Wireless stock traded up $2.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.58. 937,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,956. The stock has a market cap of $691.88 million, a PE ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.50. Sierra Wireless has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $22.22.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sierra Wireless stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SWIR. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $19.50 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sierra Wireless currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.58.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

