Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Shares Gap Up to $16.05

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.05, but opened at $17.27. Sierra Wireless shares last traded at $18.34, with a volume of 19,882 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SWIR. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $19.50 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sierra Wireless currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.27.

The stock has a market cap of $671.03 million, a PE ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.98.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $132.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.19 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 10.72% and a negative return on equity of 13.69%. Equities analysts predict that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 89.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 9,983.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,260 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 10.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR)

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

