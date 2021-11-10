Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW) Shares Up 13.7%

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR) shares rose 13.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$23.16 and last traded at C$22.76. Approximately 93,884 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 65,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$20.02.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.52, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$833.84 million and a PE ratio of -13.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$20.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$20.45.

Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.47) by C$0.31. The firm had revenue of C$163.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$144.43 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW)

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

