Signify NV (AMS:LIGHT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Signify NV (AMS:LIGHT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €50.00 ($58.82).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on shares of Signify in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Signify in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of Signify in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on shares of Signify in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on shares of Signify in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Signify has a fifty-two week low of €25.50 ($30.00) and a fifty-two week high of €36.06 ($42.42).

Philips Lighting NV is a company based in the Netherlands that provides lamps and lighting solutions. Its product portfolio includes, among others, incandescent lamps, halogen lamps, fluorescent lamps, linear fluorescent lamps (LFL), compact fluorescent lamps (CFL), high-intensity discharge lamps (HID) and light-emitting diodes (LED), as well as electronic components, such as electronic ballasts and drivers.

