Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Given New C$7.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SVM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Silvercorp Metals from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Silvercorp Metals from C$8.75 to C$7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.56.

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

Shares of SVM opened at $4.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $808.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 0.98. Silvercorp Metals has a 1 year low of $3.64 and a 1 year high of $8.55.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 17.94%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SVM. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Silvercorp Metals in the third quarter worth $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Silvercorp Metals in the third quarter worth $49,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 39.4% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 27.0% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 14,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 128.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 8,499 shares in the last quarter. 31.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining, and Administrative. The Mining segment comprises of the operation in Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong, and other.

Read More: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.