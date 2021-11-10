Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $17.38

Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.38 and last traded at $17.70, with a volume of 3591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Similarweb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.22.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $32.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.33 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Similarweb Ltd. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Similarweb during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Similarweb during the second quarter worth about $175,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Similarweb during the second quarter worth about $197,000. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new stake in shares of Similarweb during the second quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Similarweb during the second quarter worth about $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

About Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB)

Similarweb Ltd. provides website traffic solutions through AI-driven data analytics worldwide. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

