Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Hits New 12-Month High at $171.01

Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $171.01 and last traded at $167.39, with a volume of 1639637 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $170.50.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.78.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $54.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.93 and its 200 day moving average is $132.17.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.00% and a return on equity of 53.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.24%.

In other news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ bought 512,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,230,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,181,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,156,288,000 after buying an additional 567,034 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,443,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,536,972,000 after buying an additional 260,822 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,104,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $926,988,000 after buying an additional 309,295 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,588,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $858,577,000 after buying an additional 216,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,526,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $588,247,000 after buying an additional 250,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Company Profile (NYSE:SPG)

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.