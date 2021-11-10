Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lessened its stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 77.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,432,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,855,812 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $9,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 767.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the second quarter worth $47,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 331.5% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the second quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $6.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.25. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $8.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a PE ratio of 91.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.02.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 55.35% and a net margin of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is presently 128.57%.

Sirius XM announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.65 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Sirius XM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.29.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

