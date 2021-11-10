SL Private Equity (LON:SLPE) Hits New 1-Year High at $524.00

SL Private Equity (LON:SLPE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 524 ($6.85) and last traded at GBX 518.04 ($6.77), with a volume of 75057 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 510 ($6.66).

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 478.90 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 460.44. The firm has a market capitalization of £796.47 million and a P/E ratio of 3.29.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of GBX 3.40 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. SL Private Equity’s dividend payout ratio is 0.09%.

SL Private Equity specializes in fund of funds and direct investments. It seeks to invest in mid-market buyouts and expansion capital. It focuses on investments in healthcare, oil and gas services, educational publishing, aero-engineering, and capital goods outside Europe. Within fund of fund investments it seeks to invest in private equity funds focused on mid to large sized buyouts.

