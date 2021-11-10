SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $137.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. SmileDirectClub’s revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. SmileDirectClub updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS and its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of SDC stock opened at $4.17 on Wednesday. SmileDirectClub has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $16.08. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.00.

Get SmileDirectClub alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 500,000 shares of SmileDirectClub stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $2,650,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SmileDirectClub stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,922,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 355,858 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.01% of SmileDirectClub worth $34,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SDC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on SmileDirectClub from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens cut shares of SmileDirectClub from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on SmileDirectClub from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SmileDirectClub presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.