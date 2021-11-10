SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Sets New 52-Week Low After Earnings Miss

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $3.85 and last traded at $3.97, with a volume of 748063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.25.

The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $137.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.51 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 12.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on SDC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on SmileDirectClub from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on SmileDirectClub from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research downgraded SmileDirectClub from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on SmileDirectClub from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SmileDirectClub presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $2,650,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SDC. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SmileDirectClub by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 796,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,214,000 after purchasing an additional 105,601 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,327,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 51,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 10,023 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 196.5% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 53,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 35,370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.78% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 2.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52.

About SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC)

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

