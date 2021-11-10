Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.75.

SNN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in Smith & Nephew by 2.4% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 8,001,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $347,602,000 after acquiring an additional 186,214 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 131,155 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 9,572 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,016,536 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,158,000 after purchasing an additional 58,493 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 7,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $378,000. 8.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Smith & Nephew stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $35.75. The company had a trading volume of 15,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,695. Smith & Nephew has a twelve month low of $33.49 and a twelve month high of $46.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.02 and a 200-day moving average of $39.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.288 per share. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

