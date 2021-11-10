Snowball (SNOB) Price Up 33.2% This Week

Snowball (CURRENCY:SNOB) traded up 18.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 10th. During the last seven days, Snowball has traded 33.2% higher against the US dollar. Snowball has a market cap of $9.37 million and approximately $809,310.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Snowball coin can now be bought for $1.13 or 0.00001651 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001459 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.23 or 0.00074744 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.58 or 0.00078178 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.33 or 0.00099694 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,981.51 or 1.00650280 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,809.45 or 0.07017424 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00020033 BTC.

Snowball Profile

Snowball’s total supply is 17,096,352 coins and its circulating supply is 8,281,647 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball

Snowball Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snowball directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Snowball should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Snowball using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

